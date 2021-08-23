Suspects remanded over car theft which saw police rammed three times

Three men have been remanded into custody today charged with burglary offences after a stolen car allegedly rammed police vehicles in Belfast.

Andrew Morrison, 20, Ryan McFadden, 25, and Daniel Rhoades, 26, appeared at the city’s Magistrates’ Court in connection with a creeper-style raid early on Sunday morning.

Police said intruders took a Chevrolet Lacetti and other items from a house in the Oldpark area of north Belfast.

PSNI

The car was later spotted on the Bell Steel Road in the west of the city.

Three police vehicles were rammed before the Chevrolet was stopped and three men arrested at the scene, according to the PSNI.

Morrison, of Lettercreeve in Ballymena, Co Antrim; McFadden, from Lower Regent Street, Belfast; and Rhoades, of Waring Street, Belfast, are all charged with burglary and aggravated vehicle taking causing damage and injury.

Morrison faces a further count of driving when unfit through drink of drugs.

Defence lawyers raised issues over the strength of evidence which allegedly links the three men to the house raid.

It was also contended that the case could be delayed due to forensic work.

However, District Judge Mark McGarrity remanded all three accused in custody, to appear back in court on later dates.

