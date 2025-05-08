Suspicious object found in the area of Divis Tower in west Belfast - families evacuated and road diversions in place
Police are currently in attendance in the area of Divis Tower in west Belfast following the discovery of a suspicious object.
Residents are being evacuated from Divis Tower and road diversions are in plac
Road users are asked to avoid the area at this time.
Update to follow in due course.