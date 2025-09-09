Suspicious object in Coleraine was piece of historic munition

By Gemma Murray
Published 9th Sep 2025, 15:45 BST
Updated 10th Sep 2025, 07:38 BST
A suspicious object located in the Orchardville area of Coleraine yesterday (Tuesday 9th September) was a piece of historic munition ‘which was declared safe’.
Yesterday the PSNI attended a report of a suspicious object in the Orchardville area of Coleraine.

Officers attended the scene and motorists were advised to avoid the area.

However, according to the PSNI there was nothing untoward as the object was found to be a piece of historic munition which was declared safe.

