Teenage boy released after gang rob man at train station with ‘large knife’

A 16-year-old boy has been released from police custody after being held over a knifepoint robbery.

By Adam Kula
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 1:00 pm

It happened on Monday at 2.30pm, when a man at Hilden railway station – just north of Lisburn – was confronted by three teenagers.

One of the male trio threatened him with “a large knife,” and stole his bag, said police.

The PSNI added: “The victim chased the males along Queensway to Richmond Court, where an altercation took place.

“No one was injured and the males made off on foot with the bag.

“A short time later, officers arrested a 16-year-old male on suspicion of robbery and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.”

As of Tuesday morning, he has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

