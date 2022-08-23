Teenage boy released after gang rob man at train station with ‘large knife’
A 16-year-old boy has been released from police custody after being held over a knifepoint robbery.
It happened on Monday at 2.30pm, when a man at Hilden railway station – just north of Lisburn – was confronted by three teenagers.
One of the male trio threatened him with “a large knife,” and stole his bag, said police.
The PSNI added: “The victim chased the males along Queensway to Richmond Court, where an altercation took place.
Most Popular
-
1
Family and friends of Dennis Hutchings attend unveiling of memorial stone to veteran in NI
-
2
Jamie Bryson makes formal statement as police begin hunt for caller who threatened his young son
-
3
UDA probe: PSNI make two arrests and seize drugs after army make suspect device ‘safe’ at Dee Street
-
4
Woman stopped with three children in car, man stopped after leaving pub - PSNI praise members of public who reported cases of suspected drink driving
-
5
Sinn Fein leader Michelle O’Neill is driving new support for past IRA terrorism, say unionists
“No one was injured and the males made off on foot with the bag.
“A short time later, officers arrested a 16-year-old male on suspicion of robbery and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.”
As of Tuesday morning, he has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.
• Billy Hutchinson indicates black flags bearing UVF slogan and UVF imagery were not put up by the UVF
• WATCH: Differing staff views on ‘transphobia’ are ‘problematic’ in Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission says chief