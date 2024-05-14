Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Detectives are appealing for information following an assault on a teenage boy in the Hamilton Park area of Ballymoney last night, Monday 13th May.

Police received a report at around 10.25pm that a 16-year-old boy was assaulted by two masked men armed with metal bars.

The boy attended hospital for treatment to head, leg and arm injuries.

