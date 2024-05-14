Teenage boy rushed to hospital after being assaulted by men armed with iron bars in the Hamilton Park area of Ballymoney last night
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Detectives are appealing for information following an assault on a teenage boy in the Hamilton Park area of Ballymoney last night, Monday 13th May.
Police received a report at around 10.25pm that a 16-year-old boy was assaulted by two masked men armed with metal bars.
The boy attended hospital for treatment to head, leg and arm injuries.
Our enquiries are ongoing into this incident, and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed the assault, or has any information to contact Police on 101 and quoting reference 2061 of 13/05/24.You can also report online at https://www.psni.police.uk/report or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.