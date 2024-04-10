Teenage cashier in Ballycastle supermarket has terrifying experience when masked man carrying a spray bottle demands notes from till
It was reported around 11pm that a man, wearing a mask and carrying a spray bottle containing an unknown substance, approached a cashier in the Castle Street store.
He demanded that she give him notes and coins from the till.
A sum of money was stolen and the suspect left the scene, possibly in the direction of Glentaisie Drive.
He's described as wearing a black baseball cap, a black face covering, a red and navy hoody, black trousers and white trainers.
Chief Inspector Vince Redmond said: “This would have been a terrifying experience for this teenager working in her local shop.
"She did not know what was contained within this spray bottle and would have felt understandable fear.
“Also the loss to the local shop which is providing a valued service to its community.
"We have launched an investigation into this armed robbery and are asking the local community for its assistance in supporting our enquiries.
“If you were in Ballycastle or the Glentaisie Drive area last night and noticed anything suspicious, we'd ask that you call us on 101 quoting 1997 09/04/24.
"We'd also ask that that people living in this general area review your doorbell or dashcam footage. Your assistance is of great importance to us in our investigation.”
You can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.
Or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/