Teenage girl punched in face in racist assault in Donegall Square East area of Belfast
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
In a statement Sergeant Marks said: “We are investigating a report that sometime between 9.30pm and 10pm, a male aged in his late teens directed racial abuse towards a teenage girl and punched her in the face.
“It was further reported that he then pushed a second teenage girl to the ground. She sustained a wrist injury as a result.
“The suspect is described as being approximately 5 ft 10 ins in height, of thin build, with fair / blonde hair, and was dressed in a white top, dark coloured tracksuit bottoms, and sunglasses.
“Our enquiries to establish the circumstances of this incident, which we are treating as a racially motivated hate crime, are ongoing, and we would appeal to anyone who might have any information which could assist us to get in touch via 101, and quote reference number 1718 of 05/04/25.”
Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org