Teenager driving low-speed machine caught using mobile phone behind the wheel in Co Antrim

By Staff Reporter
Published 7th Jan 2025, 19:35 GMT
Updated 7th Jan 2025, 19:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A teenager driver using a mobile phone almost swerved towards another vehicle, a court has heard.

Steven Adair, 18, of Fernisky Park in Kells, admitted charges of using a mobile phone whilst driving and insurance and driving licence offences.

Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, was told a police patrol in Antrim town detected the offences on August 23 last year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The defendant was driving a “material handler-type vehicle” and officers could see him looking down and he was "typing on a mobile phone device held in his right hand".

The teenager was caught by a PSNI patrolThe teenager was caught by a PSNI patrol
The teenager was caught by a PSNI patrol

He was looking away from the road ahead and police saw the vehicle "swerve towards the centre white line nearly crossing into lane two as another vehicle passed" before being corrected.

A defence solicitor said it was a "plant machinery-type vehicle" which was unable to do more than 15mph.

He said there had been no toilet at a work site and after being "caught short" the defendant was driving to 'The Junction' shopping complex to use public toilets there.

The defendant was "trying to change a song on the radio with his phone".

The defendant was banned from driving for two months and was fined £500.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice