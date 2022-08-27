Telephone analysis not complete in Irvine case

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Forensic work on the haul of weapons seized in Belfast earlier this year is also continuing, prosecutors disclosed.

With no other outstanding strands of the police probe identified, a judge said progress has been made in the case.

Irvine, 47, of Ballysillan Road in the city, is currently on bail on charges connected to the find made in the city on June 8.

He is accused of possessing a firearm and ammunition in suspicious circumstances, possessing a prohibited firearm, possession of a handgun without a certificate, and having ammunition without a certificate.

A second man, Robin Workman, from Shore Road in Larne, Co Antrim, faces the same charges.

Police claim Workman, a 51-year-old joiner, transported the guns in his van to a meeting with his co-accused in the Glencairn area.

Following an alleged interaction between the two men, Irvine’s car was stopped a short time later at Disraeli Street.

Officers discovered two suspected pistols, an air gun, magazines and more than 200 rounds of ammunition inside a leather Calvin Klein holdall in the boot of the vehicle, according to the prosecution.

Irvine denied knowing anything about the contents of the bag.

Despite initial claims that he may be connected to a mixed DNA profile on a handle of the holdall, further testing ruled him out as a possible contributor.

Irvine was granted bail last month on condition that he allowed detectives to access his mobile phone.

At Belfast Magistrates’ Court today a Public Prosecution Service lawyer outlined an update from police.

“The officer stated that forensics are outstanding (and) phone analysis,” she said.

“They stated that they hoped the same will be received about mid-September.”

The prosecutor added: “That is all, I understand, that is outstanding.”

Following the briefing District Judge Mark McGarrity observed: “That’s some progress.”