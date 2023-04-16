Terror victims should not be “written out” of the Belfast Agreement anniversary

Emma Little-Pengelly said the victims have again found it difficult to watch the anniversary being marked, with little or no acknowledgement of those who suffered the most prior to the peace agreement 25 years ago.

“Much of the focus around the anniversary of the agreement has been difficult for victims,” the Lagan Valley MLA said.

"Their story is not an inconvenience to be ignored, as it largely was in the agreement. Just as it was in 1998, the back-slapping and self-congratulations of those who engaged in violence stands in stark contrast to the overlooked dignity of those who suffered at their hands.”

The Good Friday Agreement signing. Prime Minister Tony Blair makes a speach at Coleraine University in front of his had written pledge to the people of Northern Ireland.

The anniversary is being marked in Northern Ireland with tours, talks, art exhibitions and theatre productions on both sides of the Irish border and in the US.

A programme of events will also take place Hillsborough Castle, where many of the negotiations took place.

The castle’s website says that throughout April it will “welcome diplomats and politicians who played key roles in the Good Friday Agreement as well as other significant negotiations that paved the way for political progress in Northern Ireland”.