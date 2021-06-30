Terry Carty tragedy: ‘There is a real sense of sadness over the whole area today’ says councillor after death of hard working family man

Police confirmed that a man died following a one-vehicle road traffic collision on Marble Arch Road, Florencecourt, Enniskillen during the early hours of Tuesday, June 29.

The collision was reported to police at approximately 3.45am and involved a grey coloured Volkswagen Golf. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police remained at the scene for a time on Tuesday, conducting enquiries, and the Marble Arch road was closed for a time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man has died at the scene of a one-vehicle crash in Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh in the early hours of Tuesday. The incident happened on the Marble Arch Road in the Florencecourt area. Photo: Press Eye.

A funeral notice said that Mr Carty was from Loughside Road, Garrison, Co Fermanagh and is survived by his grieving wife Heather, daughters Eimear and Niamh, mother Bridie and others in the family circle and many friends.

Sinn councillor Anthony Feely said Mr Carty was from the Garrison area and was in his mid-fifties and married with two children.

“I just want to offer my sincere condolences to his wife, his two children, his mother and the rest of his family,” he told the News Letter.

He described the deceased as “a very hard working family” man and a “very good” truck driver for a major manufacturer at Derrylin.

He understood his neighbour was on his way to work when the tragedy happened.

“I would have known him his whole life,” he said. “He was a few years ahead of me at school but I would have known him well through farming - we are both farmers as well.”

“The whole rural community is just shocked and stunned. There is a real sense of sadness over the whole area today.”

The funeral mass will be on Saturday at 11am in Mary, Queen of Peace Church, Garrison followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to the current covid restrictions, the house and funeral mass are limited to family and friends but the mass will be relayed outside the church.

Those wishing to pay their respects may do so as the cortege proceeds from Terry’s house to the church on Saturday and from the church to the cemetery.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage regarding the collision to call 101 ref 204 of the 29/06/21.

MORE NEWS:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers - and consequently the revenue we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Alistair Bushe