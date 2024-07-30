Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A newly-refurbished memorial to the Claudy bomb attack is set to be unveiled on the 52nd anniversary of the atrocity.

Nine people, Catholics and Protestants, were killed and 30 were injured after three car bombs exploded in Claudy on July 31, 1972. The dead included three children.

The attack was blamed on the Provisional IRA, although the group has never claimed responsibility. No-one has ever been convicted for the bombings.

A special service is set to take place in the Co Londonderry village on Wednesday evening to mark the 52nd anniversary.

David Temple, brother of 16-year-old William Temple who was killed in the Claudy bombing on 31 July 1972, at the Kneeling Girl Memorial in Claudy. The newly-refurbished memorial is set to be unveiled on Wednesday evening

The newly-refurbished memorial will then be re-dedicated following significant investment by Derry City and Strabane District Council.

David Temple, whose 16-year-old brother William was killed in the bombings, said the evil of that day should never be forgotten.

He also said he hoped to live to see justice.

“We will fight until we get justice, including myself, and I think that day is not far off,” he said.

David Temple at the memorial stone to his brother by the Kneeling Girl Memorial in Claudy

“There are a lot of untold stories in Claudy, who was involved. They have got to come up with the answers now because time is running short for people such as myself and most families want justice.

“We will get that some day in the near future. I hope I live along enough to see it.”

He said his brother came into the village that morning on a milk run, which he was not supposed to be on.

“Someone left early that morning and he volunteered to come in the truck and he lost his life,” he said.

“Every time I pass I look at the spot where he was killed and I also look at the memorial. Thank God for this memorial here now, and I thank the council for the work they did. This will hopefully last another 50 years and further.

“The evil that was done to this town should never be forgotten.

“Claudy is an unsolved story which I hope to live and fight for that day in the near future. I think about it every day, I think of him. I put a lot of pressure on my mind because I was only 19 at that time.

“I saw where Billy was killed, I’ll never forget it, the mark on the road, the hotel was destroyed. It was horrendous. I saw sights that day that I never want to see again.

“Claudy did not deserve this. This is a wee town with both sides of the community living and working together. They didn’t deserve this.”

The South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF), which has supported those directly impacted by the bomb, welcomed the investment.

SEFF director Kenny Donaldson commended those involved with the work.

“We have worked alongside the families on this project for approximately three years and whilst it has taken a little longer than may have been hoped at the commencement of the journey, nevertheless the finished job has been worth the wait,” he said.

“The wall construct made of Glentown stone and the copings which include details of the nine innocents remembered are of really good quality and there is now a new intimacy to the site with benches placed, flowers and shrubbery and a new railing. Those who carried out the physical work are to be commended upon their skilled workmanship.

“The council have done an excellent job and we in conjunction with the families would wish to recognise those council officials and elected representatives who championed the project, and who ensured that investment was made in realising the family’s vision.”

He added that the village was “forever changed” by the atrocity.

“The bombings of Claudy were an attack upon the full community of the area and so it proved with nine innocents dying, young and older, male and female, Protestant and Roman Catholic – these neighbours died together and Claudy as a small village was forever changed,” he said.

“Patrick Connolly, Kathryn Eakin, Arthur Hone, Joseph McCluskey, Elizabeth McElhinney, James McClelland, Rose McLaughlin, David Miller and William Temple were all people who mattered; they mattered to their families, to their circle of friends and colleagues and also to the community.

“We commend the families for working together in a spirit of unity, for their preparedness to have challenging and emotive conversations and reaching consensus. This project is first and foremost a testament to their tenacity and courage.

“Remembrance and acknowledgement are critical issues for victims and survivors and, finally, the bereaved and injured of the Claudy bombings have somewhere to be, a place which we pray will bring healing and a time for reflection.