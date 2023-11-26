Officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s International Policing Unit have extradited a 47-year-old man from Northern Ireland to Lithuania today (November 26).

He is due to stand trial in Lithuania for offences of human trafficking, drugs distribution and money laundering.

The man was arrested in the West Belfast area in August 2020 by officers from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Branch. He was arrested on foot of an extradition warrant issued by Lithuanian authorities.

Since this time he has been in prison in Northern Ireland until his successful extradition today.

Sergeant Davey from the International Policing Unit said: “The Police Service of Northern Ireland will continue to work with our international partners to help keep people safe and tackle organised crime in our communities.