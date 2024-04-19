Prosecutors said yesterday that none of the 16 people investigated for possible perjury at the Saville Inquiry – 15 soldiers and one alleged Official IRA member – would face charges Photo by Brian Little/PA

The DUP MP was commenting after prosecutors said that none of the 16 people investigated for possible perjury at the Saville Inquiry – 15 soldiers and one alleged Official IRA member – would face charges.

Although the families of the 13 civil rights protesters who were shot dead in Londonderry in January 1972 described the PPS decision as an “affront to the rule of law,” Mr Campbell said: “The passage of time makes any decision not to proceed in the absence of new compelling evidence fairly obvious.

"Given that the late Martin McGuinness was never questioned, let alone a case considered by the PPS over his role on the day, how could there be any justification to proceed with these cases?”

The Saville Inquiry concluded that former Sinn Fein leader Martin McGuinness, who was an IRA commander in 1972, was most likely armed with a sub-machine gun on Bloody Sunday.

Mr Campbell said the PPS decision also demonstrated there is no need for the government’s new laws to deal with the legacy of the Northern Ireland Troubles to be progressed.

Foyle MP Colum Eastwood said the campaign for prosecutions “is not over”.

Quoting Lord Saville, Mr Eastwood said that some soldiers had “knowingly put forward false accounts in order to seek to justify their firing”.

Mr Eastwood said: “This is the latest in a long line of decisions which have delayed and denied justice to the Bloody Sunday families. Lord Saville’s remarks could not have been clearer.

“The mental, legal and linguistic contortions that have been gone through to protect these soldiers over the last 50 years really beggars belief and stands in stark contrast with the way families have been treated.”

He added: “I know this is another difficult moment for these families, but the people of Derry, and people all across the world, know the truth about what happened here that day.

“The campaign for justice is not over, not by a long stretch, and we’ll continue to stand with the families for as long as it takes.”

John Kelly, whose 17-year-old brother Michael was shot dead on Bloody Sunday, said: "We consider that today's ruling by the PPS is an affront to the rule of law and a continuation of the injustice that was perpetrated on Bloody Sunday."

Solicitor Ciaran Shiels, of Madden and Finucane, who represents a number of the Bloody Sunday families, said: "We will carefully consider the reasons we have received today and do not rule out the prospect of further legal action."

Sinn Féin MLA Pádraig Delargy described the PPS decision as deeply disappointing for the Bloody Sunday families, and said “the people of Derry will continue to stand with them in pursuit of justice”.He added: “The families have faced many hurdles in their 52 year long campaign for justice, and I have no doubt they will remain steadfast and resolute in whatever steps they take next.”

The PPS said its prosecution team has determined that the available evidence is insufficient to provide a reasonable prospect of conviction of any suspect considered.

PPS senior public prosecutor John O'Neill said: "All decisions on whether or not to prosecute are taken by independently and impartially applying the test for prosecution. The standard of proof needed for a criminal prosecution is high.

"For a conviction, the prosecution must establish beyond a reasonable doubt, through available and admissible evidence, the commission of a criminal offence by the suspect.

"After careful consideration, it has been concluded that the available evidence in this case is insufficient to provide a reasonable prospect of obtaining a conviction of any suspect for offences in relation to the giving of false evidence."

One of the Parachute Regiment soldiers involved in Bloody Sunday – Soldier F – is currently being prosecuted.