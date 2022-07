Victor Hamilton

A 33-year-old man has been arrested in the Portadown area on suspicion of murder, and remains in police custody at this time.

A 29-year-old man, arrested in the Spring Meadows area of Armagh on Thursday, July 28 and a 23-year-old woman, arrested in the Belfast area on Friday, July 29, also remain in custody.