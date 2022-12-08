Third man arrested by detectives in Mark Lovell murder probe after Crimestoppers £20,000 reward revealed

Mark Lovell

The 58-year-old was shot a number of times outside his home in the Ardcarn Park area of Newry earlier this month.

Today detectives investigating the murder of Mark Lovell in Ardcarn Park, Newry, on the evening of Thursday 1 December arrested a 34-year-old man.The arrest follows searches of properties in the Newry area this morning, Thursday 8th December.The man was arrested on suspicion of murder and is in custody in Musgrave Serious Crime Suite at this time.

Earlier detectives reiterated their appeal for anyone with information to contact them on 101.

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Today’s arrest follows searches of properties in the Newry area on Wednesday morning – and after details of a Crimestoppers £20,000 reward for information on his murder was released.

In recent days two men, aged 45 and 40, were arrested on suspicion of murder.