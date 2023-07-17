News you can trust since 1737
Third person to appear in court this morning charged with arson endangering life with intent and burglary

Detectives investigating an arson attack on a property in the Drumachose Park area of Limavady on Friday 14th July have arrested a third person.
By Gemma Murray
Published 17th Jul 2023, 07:34 BST

A PSNI statement said that a 25-year-old man was arrested on Sunday morning (16th July) and has been charged with a number of offences including arson endangering life with intent and burglary.

A 24-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman arrested on Friday 14th July have also been charged with a number of offences including arson endangering life with intent and burglary.

All three are expected to appear before Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday 17th July.

fire enginefire engine
As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.