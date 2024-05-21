This dramatic picture was taken after a car collided with another car before hitting a wall at Ballymena Bus Station

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This picture was taken after a car collided with a wall at Ballymena Bus Station.

It happened yesterday (May 20) at 9.30am and there were no reported injuries.

A Translink spokesperson said: “A car collided with a wall at Ballymena train station at approximately 9.30am yesterday morning (Monday 20th May).

“There were no injuries reported and trains are unaffected.

“A set of steps at the station, from the car park, is now closed, pending an assessment.

“Passengers are advised to enter the station via the main gate”.

A PSNI spokesman said they received a report about the collision shortly after 9am yesterday when a vehicle collided with a parked vehicle, before hitting a wall, in the Galgorm Road area of Ballymena.