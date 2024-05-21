This dramatic picture was taken after a car collided with another car before hitting a wall at Ballymena Bus Station
and live on Freeview channel 276
It happened yesterday (May 20) at 9.30am and there were no reported injuries.
A Translink spokesperson said: “A car collided with a wall at Ballymena train station at approximately 9.30am yesterday morning (Monday 20th May).
“There were no injuries reported and trains are unaffected.
“A set of steps at the station, from the car park, is now closed, pending an assessment.
“Passengers are advised to enter the station via the main gate”.
A PSNI spokesman said they received a report about the collision shortly after 9am yesterday when a vehicle collided with a parked vehicle, before hitting a wall, in the Galgorm Road area of Ballymena.
They added that ‘damage was caused to the wall and the parked vehicle’ and ‘there were no reports of any injuries’.