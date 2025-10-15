'This was a terrifying and upsetting ordeal for the victim' - Blade held to neck of woman as robber stole purse containing bank cards and cash

A blade has been held to the neck of a woman by an unknown man who ordered her to be quiet as he stole her purse containing bank cards and a sum of cash.

Police are now appealing for information and witnesses following the armed robbery in Antrim yesterday, Tuesday 14th October.

Detective Sergeant Ash said: “At approximately 8.30pm a woman aged in her 40s, was approached from behind by an unknown man who was carrying a bladed object as she was walking along the Greystone path in the Rathmore Gardens area.

The suspect then made off from the scene on foot in the direction of Ballycraigy.

He is described as being white, approximately 6ft tall and of slim build, who was wearing dark clothing and gloves.

“This was a terrifying and upsetting ordeal for the victim who was left shocked by what happened,” said Detective Sergeant Ash.

“Our enquiries are ongoing today, and we want to identify who was responsible and a motive.

“Anyone who witnessed what happened or noticed suspicious behaviour in the area is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1725 14/10/25.

“We would also be keen to hear from anyone who may have CCTV or mobile footage of the area between 8pm and 8.30pm that we could review.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/