'This was an unprovoked attack on a young woman' - PSNI treating assault of woman in 20s on Botanic Avenue as a hate crime
Around 9.30pm, the woman, who is aged in her 20s, sustained injury during the assault.
She attended hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.
However, a racial remark was also made during this assault which is being treated as a hate crime.
Inspector Walker said: “This was an unprovoked attack on a young woman which has resulted in injury.
“We condemn this behaviour strongly and understand the concern this will have in the community.
“The area was fairly busy at the time and we'd ask anyone who witnessed this assault or who observed a man, matching the description of her alleged attacker, to get in touch.
"He is described as being aged between 30 and 40, of slim build and wearing a grey tracksuit.
“Our enquiries are ongoing and at an early stage. We’d ask that anyone with information call us on 101 quoting the reference number 1746 15/10/25 – or ring 999 in an emergency.”
Information can also be provided using the online non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org