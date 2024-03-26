Three arrested in probe into attempted murder of PSNI detective John Caldwell
Mr Caldwell was shot several times in front of his son at a sports complex as he was packing up after coaching a youth football team in Omagh on February 22 2023.
On Tuesday, three men, aged 32, 48 and 49, were arrested in the Belfast area under the Terrorism Act.
They were taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite in the capital for questioning.
A PSNI spokesperson said a number of properties were also searched and items, including a vehicle, were taken away for further examination.
Several people have been arrested and charged in relation to the shooting, which police linked to dissident republicans.