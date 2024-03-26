Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell

Mr Caldwell was shot several times in front of his son at a sports complex as he was packing up after coaching a youth football team in Omagh on February 22 2023.

On Tuesday, three men, aged 32, 48 and 49, were arrested in the Belfast area under the Terrorism Act.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They were taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite in the capital for questioning.

A PSNI spokesperson said a number of properties were also searched and items, including a vehicle, were taken away for further examination.