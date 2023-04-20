News you can trust since 1737
Three lifeguards to stand trial after death of swimmer following incident at Orchard Leisure Centre in Armagh

​​Three lifeguards are to go on trial accused of offences relating to the death of a swimmer six years ago.

By The Newsroom
Published 20th Apr 2023, 15:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 15:26 BST
The swimming pool at the Orchard Leisure CentreThe swimming pool at the Orchard Leisure Centre
The swimming pool at the Orchard Leisure Centre

Standing side by side in the dock of Newry Crown Court, all wearing suits, the three defendants confirmed their names and details before denying the charges that were put to them.

The three defendants are Cathal Forrest-McVeigh, aged 33, from Dunamony Road in Dungannon; William Holden, 25, who is from Unshinagh Lane in Portadown, and James Monaghan, 24, whose address was given as Folly Lane in Armagh.

They are all charged with a single offence alleging that, being an employee, they were in breach of their duty to others on April 7 2017 in that they “failed to take reasonable care for the health and safety of other persons who may be affected by your acts or omissions at work”.

The charge arises following the tragic death of 20-year-old Christopher Rodgers who passed away after he took unwell following a swimming session at the Orchard Leisure Centre in Armagh.

None of the alleged facts surrounding the charge were opened in yesterday’s court sitting but the various defence barristers revealed that “expert evidence is very much at the heart of the case”.

Meanwhile, prosecuting counsel Geraldine McCullough told the court she was seeking agreement to at least half of the 30 witnesses set to testify in a trial which would take two to three weeks to hear.

Judge Gordon Kerr KC scheduled the trial of the three defendants to begin on September 6 with a review of the case on May 18.