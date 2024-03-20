Three men arrested after keyless car theft in early hours - black BMW X5 Sport stolen from the driveway of a house

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Detective Inspector Foley said: “Police had received a report at around 4.15am that a black BMW X5 Sport had been stolen from the driveway of a house in the Limestone Square area of the city.

“Detectives subsequently received information from a member of that public that a vehicle matching the description of the one stolen had been seen at an address in the Republic of Ireland.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

arrested man

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Following a joint proactive operation with our colleagues in An Garda Síochána, three men, aged 40, 39 and 67, were arrested by An Garda Síochána on suspicion of possession of stolen property, and a number of items were seized and taken away for further examination.

“The men remain in police custody in the Republic of Ireland at this time.”

Detective Inspector Foley added: “The Police Service of Northern Ireland is committed to tackling cross-border criminality together with our Joint Agency Task Force partners in An Garda Síochána.

"This investigation displays our commitment to our shared objective to keep people safe through collaborative partnership working.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Anyone with information about any kind of criminality is urged to contact police on 101 or anonymously through the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111, which gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.