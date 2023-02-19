Three men arrested under Terrorism Act after suspicious device found in Londonderry
Detectives investigating a report of an attempted hijacking in the Hollymount Park area of Londonderry at 9.35pm on Friday – and the subsequent discovery of a suspicious device in the Corrody Road area the next day – have detained three men.
A number of items have been seized and properties searched. The trio are aged 54, 29 and 32, and have been arrested under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000.Police received a report that a delivery driver had been approached by three masked men who tried to hijack his car.
The masked men were armed with what is believed to have been knives and a firearm.
The suspects ran off in the direction of Corrody Road where the suspect device was located close to a sportsground.