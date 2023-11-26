Three people have been charged after a car used in an alleged burglary in Omagh, county Tryone, rammed police on Friday evening (November 24).

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The update comes after the PSNI received a report at 6:50pm that three men were attempting to break into a house in the Clements Villas area of the town.

A pursuit would then ensue – including the use of a police helicopter – which came to a close in Camlough, county Armagh, after the suspect vehicle rammed into police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two men aged 21 and 27 and a teenage boy aged 17 have been charged with going equipped for theft and are due to appear before Enniskillen Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (November 27).

A PSNI helicopter was used in the cross-county chase on Friday evening

The 27-year-old man has also been charged with possession of a class B controlled drug and a number of driving offences.

As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Detective Inspector Handley said: “The front window to the property had been forced open and damage was caused to the front door.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A photograph and blinds were also damaged inside the house. Thankfully, the property was unoccupied at the time and we believe nothing was stolen.

“The men, who were all dressed in dark clothing, made off from the scene in a car towards the direction of Queens Parade.

“Police detected the vehicle, a black ford Focus, in Omagh town centre and a short time later a vehicle check point was conducted in the Sion Mills area.

“The suspected vehicle approached police before driving dangerously through the check point at speed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our police helicopter was deployed to the area where the vehicle was last seen and the car was observed travelling dangerously in the direction of Newry.

“It eventually stopped on the Carrickcroppan Road, Camlough and the vehicle tried to ram a patrol car when approached by police."

The suspects made off on foot to a nearby field.

Detective Inspector Handley believes the vehicle could have been used in other burglaries and they are in discussions with officers across the border.

He said: "We believe at this stage that the vehicle may also have been involved in a number of other recent burglaries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are also liaising with our colleagues in An Garda Síochána and remain committed to tackling organised criminality on both sides of the border, as well as other matters of public safety, including rural crime and road safety through the work of the cross-border Joint Agency Task Force (JATF).

“Anyone with information, including CCTV, dash-cam or mobile footage that could help with our investigation is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1256 24/11/23. We are especially keen to hear from anyone who may have noticed the black Ford Focus travelling from Omagh to Newry - or captured it on their dash-cam.”