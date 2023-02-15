News you can trust since 1737
Three people killed in three separate crashes in Northern Ireland in one day

Three people have been killed in separate car crashes across Northern Ireland in one day.

By Rebecca Black, PA
14 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 15th Feb 2023, 12:50pm

Mother-of-three Michaela Curran, 35, died in Downpatrick, Co Down, on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident in the Bishops Brae area of the town happened just after 2.30pm.

A police spokesman said: “Sadly, Michaela passed away at the scene.

Michaela Curran
“Michaela’s husband and children are devastated by her death and ask for privacy at this difficult time.

“Our inquiries are continuing.”

A few hours later, a pensioner died in a crash in Co Antrim.

Police said the man, in his 70s, was killed in a collision between a car and a motorbike in the Bann Road area of Ballymoney at around 6.25pm.

A man in his 40s also died in Co Antrim on Tuesday evening.

Police said the man, who was a pedestrian, was struck by a vehicle in the Randalstown Road area of Antrim just after 10pm.

Police are investigating the three crashes and have appealed for witnesses to any of them to come forward and speak to officers.

According to PSNI statistics, five people had been killed on Northern Ireland’s roads this year as of Monday February 13.

