Three people left badly shaken' after gun attack at house - police say it was 'reckless attack'

Detective Sergeant Best said: "It was reported just after 12.05am that a number of shots had been fired at a house in the Mullacreevie Park area.

"No injuries have been reported, but three people who were in the property at the time have been left badly shaken.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This was a reckless attack and those responsible showed no regard for the lives of anyone living in the area.

PSNI

"Our enquiries are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area around the time and who may have any information, including dashcam, CCTV or other video footage, to contact us on 101 quoting reference 6 of 5/7/23."

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.