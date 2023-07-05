News you can trust since 1737
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

Three people left badly shaken' after gun attack at house - police say it was 'reckless attack'

Detectives are appealing for information after a report that shots were fired at a property in Armagh in the early hours of Wednesday, July 5.
By Gemma Murray
Published 5th Jul 2023, 11:43 BST- 1 min read

Detective Sergeant Best said: "It was reported just after 12.05am that a number of shots had been fired at a house in the Mullacreevie Park area.

"No injuries have been reported, but three people who were in the property at the time have been left badly shaken.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"This was a reckless attack and those responsible showed no regard for the lives of anyone living in the area.

PSNIPSNI
PSNI
Most Popular

"Our enquiries are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area around the time and who may have any information, including dashcam, CCTV or other video footage, to contact us on 101 quoting reference 6 of 5/7/23."

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/