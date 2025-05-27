Traffic and travel: Children driven at 120mph on Northern Ireland road with driver failing to stop for police
A post on Police Newry, Mourne & Down said: ‘The driver of this car put his 5 year old and 15 year old children at risk, by driving at speeds of up to 120mph in the Newry area this evening.
‘The driver failed to stop for Road Policing Officers from Mahon Road on the Armagh Road in Newry and a pursuit ensued.
‘The driver overtook vehicles at speed, before driving up to 120mph on the A1 carriageway.
‘Officers from Ardmore Station successfully stung the vehicle's tyres but the driver drove on, before decamping from the vehicle and running away. He was located hiding in bushes.
‘The driver was arrested for Dangerous Driving, Failing to Stop for Police, No Driving Licence, No Insurance and Using a Motor Vehicle in a Dangerous Condition - (due to the smashed windscreen on the car).
‘He has been charged to appear in court and Social Services have been contacted in relation to the children in the car.
‘We will continue to take people like this off our roads.’