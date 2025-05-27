Traffic and travel: Children driven at 120mph on Northern Ireland road with driver failing to stop for police

By Gemma Murray

Digital Specialist

Published 27th May 2025, 09:08 BST
Updated 27th May 2025, 09:22 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Police have posted pictures of a car that travelled at 120mph and failed to stop for police – with children on board.

A post on Police Newry, Mourne & Down said: ‘The driver of this car put his 5 year old and 15 year old children at risk, by driving at speeds of up to 120mph in the Newry area this evening.

‘The driver failed to stop for Road Policing Officers from Mahon Road on the Armagh Road in Newry and a pursuit ensued.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘The driver overtook vehicles at speed, before driving up to 120mph on the A1 carriageway.

‘Officers from Ardmore Station successfully stung the vehicle's tyres but the driver drove on, before decamping from the vehicle and running away. He was located hiding in bushes.

‘The driver was arrested for Dangerous Driving, Failing to Stop for Police, No Driving Licence, No Insurance and Using a Motor Vehicle in a Dangerous Condition - (due to the smashed windscreen on the car).

‘He has been charged to appear in court and Social Services have been contacted in relation to the children in the car.

‘We will continue to take people like this off our roads.’

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice