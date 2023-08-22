Traffic & Travel: Rural route reopens after discovery of a suspicious object causes overnight security alert

The the Madden Road area of Tandragee following the discovery of a suspicious object. Cordons are in place at Terryhoogan Road, outside Tandragee FC and at Madden House. Motorists and the public are advised to avoid the area at this time. was closed following the discovery of a suspicious object.

Cordons were in place at Terryhoogan Road, outside Tandragee FC and at Madden House.

Motorists and the public had been asked to avoid the area.

The Madden Road area of Tandragee has reopened

This morning the police said ‘A security alert which followed the discovery of a suspicious object in the Madden Road area of Tandragee has ended.

“Police attended and the object is not believed to have been anything untoward. The road was closed on Monday evening but has since reopened.