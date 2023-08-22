News you can trust since 1737
Traffic & Travel: Rural route reopens after discovery of a suspicious object causes overnight security alert

Police have announced that a road closed due to a security alert has now reopened
By Michael Cousins
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 08:15 BST- 1 min read

The Madden Road area of Tandragee was closed following the discovery of a suspicious object.

Cordons were in place at Terryhoogan Road, outside Tandragee FC and at Madden House.

Motorists and the public had been asked to avoid the area.

The Madden Road area of Tandragee has reopened
This morning the police said ‘A security alert which followed the discovery of a suspicious object in the Madden Road area of Tandragee has ended.

“Police attended and the object is not believed to have been anything untoward. The road was closed on Monday evening but has since reopened.

Police thanked the public for their co-operation and patience as the report was investigated