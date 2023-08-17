Troubles legacy inquests concerns raised at meeting with NI Attorney General

Scene of the shooting by the UVF of four men in Boyles Bar Cappagh Co Tyrone in 1991. Photo: Pacemaker Press

Speaking following a meeting with the NI Attorney General Dame Brenda King, MLA Tom Elliott said he expressed concerns at what he perceives to be an “imbalance” in the number of Troubles legacy cases being put forward for fresh inquest hearings.

Fermanagh and South Tyrone representative Mr Elliott said there needs to be a “clear recognition of the historical facts that 90% of the Troubles murders and killings were carried out by terrorists”.

He said: "It seems that the majority of Attorney General referrals to coroner inquests appear to have allegations against the security services.

"I have requested details of the number of cases that have been referred to Dame Brenda King and the number she has directed for coroner Inquests. Many families of murdered security forces members are extremely annoyed and frustrated at the lack of action and progress to find answers for them”.

Mr Elliott added: “The security force members provided a role to support and protect the entire community in Northern Ireland, living with a personal threat at all times, those who were murdered, whether in the line of duty or off duty, sometimes at home with their family, deserve to have every available avenue pursued to bring justice for those horrendous acts of murder.”

A number of fresh inquests have been ordered in recent months as the government's controversial Legacy Bill is expected to get royal assent later this year.The bill is set to give immunity from prosecution for Troubles-related offences to people who co-operated with the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR), and will prevent future civil cases and inquests. All inquests linked to the Troubles must reach a conclusion by May of next year. After May, cases are then passed to the ICRIR.

In June, coroner Mr Justice Humphreys said preparations for outstanding legacy inquests in NI will proceed "until certainty is achieved" from the government over plans to halt further cases.

The judge is carrying out a review of inquests into a number of deaths between the 1970s and the 2000s for which a coroner has not yet been appointed.

A spokesperson for the Attorney General said: “All applications to the Attorney General to exercise her functions under section 14(1) of the Coroners Act (NI) 1959 receive careful and objective consideration.

"Applications for inquests arise from a wide range of situations where a death may be referred to the Coroner and not just those related to the Troubles.