'Troubling and unacceptable' Downpatrick security alert declared a hoax - but 'serious questions remain', says councillor

A suspicious object which sparked a security alert in Co Down has been declared a hoax.

The incident took place in the Ballydugan Road area of Downpatrick on Saturday.

A police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 7am on Saturday, September 6, police received a report of a suspicious object located in an industrial estate in the area. Officers attended, along with Ammunition Technical Officers, and the object was later declared a hoax.

“The object has been removed and has been taken away for further forensic examinations.

"Residents who were evacuated from their homes have been allowed to return, and we are grateful for their cooperation and patience today.

“Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 271 of 6/9/25."

A DUP councillor has described the incident as "both troubling and unacceptable".

In a statement, Alan Lewis said Royal Mail offices were the target of the alert, and said "serious questions remain".

The Newry Mourne and Down councillor said: "I want to commend the swift and professional response of the PSNI and the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team during today’s security alert at Ballydugan Industrial Estate. Their work ensured that the immediate threat was managed quickly and residents were kept safe.

"While I am relieved that the incident has been dealt with, serious questions remain. We need answers as to what exactly this was, why the Royal Mail offices were targeted, and whether there is any wider pattern emerging. Even though this has been declared a hoax, the fact that such a critical service was chosen as the focus of disruption is both troubling and unacceptable.

"Saturday morning should have been a time of routine and calm for residents and workers in the area, but instead they faced uncertainty, disruption and confusion. The community deserves reassurance. The business community in Downpatrick needs support - any incidents of this nature and associated disruption is deeply unhelpful, selfish, and designed to manufacture fear."

