Twenty potential human trafficking victims identified by police after raids targeting brothels in Northern Ireland

Belfast High Court

From Alan Erwin, Laganside Media – 07971 611459. Catch trafficking. 30/11/22

Twenty potential human trafficking victims have been identified in a major

police offensive targeting brothels operated across Northern Ireland, the

High Court heard today.

They were taken to properties arranged by a former sex worker who says she

charged each woman £50 under her limited role as a “booking agent”, a judge

was told.

But prosecutors said a total of £174,000 was transferred between Mavie

Mariano and her co-accused, Gerald Corrigan.

Details emerged as Mariano, a 47-year-old Brazilian national of Rockview

Crescent in Belleek, Co Armagh, was refused bail.

She faces charges of human trafficking, controlling prostitution, brothel

keeping and money laundering between March 2020 and November 2022.

Mariano was arrested last week after 27 addresses were raided in the

biggest operation of its kind by the PSNI.

During interviews she accepted arranging short-term property rentals for

other escorts to work at.

The women each paid a £50 fee for the service, according to her account,

and were then driven to the locations by 62-year-old Corrigan, from Park

View in Pomeroy, Co Tyrone.

Crown lawyer Connel Trainor claimed the pair formed part of a larger

organised crime group.

Opposing bail, he expressed concern about potential interference with the

investigation into an illicit trade involving foreign nationals.

“There are another 20 potential escorts who have been identified, but they

are difficult to pin down given their transient lifestyle,” he disclosed.

Mr Justice Fowler was also told Mariano recently returned from a trip to

Turkey to undergo expensive surgery.

A defence barrister said she was known to the other women as a former sex

worker with a good command of the English language.

He claimed they had approached her to arrange properties for them to “ply

their trade”.

“She exercised no control over these sex workers, violence and coercion is

not an aspect in this case,” counsel insisted.

“This defendant was used as the travel or booking agent for the individuals

involved in the sex work.”

The court heard premises were rented out at a rate of £500 for a week.

Arguing that Mariano had no trappings of wealth, the barrister submitted:

“The money transferred is being used to pay for the properties, as opposed

to being put away into secret bank accounts.”

Bail was denied, however, due to the risks of flight and re-offending.

Mr Justice Fowler observed: “This is an abhorrent crime against vulnerable

individuals, and there are sums of money to the tune of £174,000 involved.

“This is money that has arisen as the result of exploitation, on the face

of it.” Ends

