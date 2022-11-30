Twenty potential human trafficking victims identified by police after raids targeting brothels in Northern Ireland
---------- Forwarded message ---------From: Alan Erwin Date: Wed, 30 Nov 2022 at 14:24Subject: Court copy - traffickingTo:
From Alan Erwin, Laganside Media – 07971 611459. Catch trafficking. 30/11/22
Twenty potential human trafficking victims have been identified in a major
police offensive targeting brothels operated across Northern Ireland, the
High Court heard today.
Most Popular
They were taken to properties arranged by a former sex worker who says she
charged each woman £50 under her limited role as a “booking agent”, a judge
was told.
But prosecutors said a total of £174,000 was transferred between Mavie
Mariano and her co-accused, Gerald Corrigan.
Details emerged as Mariano, a 47-year-old Brazilian national of Rockview
Crescent in Belleek, Co Armagh, was refused bail.
She faces charges of human trafficking, controlling prostitution, brothel
keeping and money laundering between March 2020 and November 2022.
Mariano was arrested last week after 27 addresses were raided in the
biggest operation of its kind by the PSNI.
During interviews she accepted arranging short-term property rentals for
other escorts to work at.
The women each paid a £50 fee for the service, according to her account,
and were then driven to the locations by 62-year-old Corrigan, from Park
View in Pomeroy, Co Tyrone.
Crown lawyer Connel Trainor claimed the pair formed part of a larger
organised crime group.
Opposing bail, he expressed concern about potential interference with the
investigation into an illicit trade involving foreign nationals.
“There are another 20 potential escorts who have been identified, but they
are difficult to pin down given their transient lifestyle,” he disclosed.
Mr Justice Fowler was also told Mariano recently returned from a trip to
Turkey to undergo expensive surgery.
A defence barrister said she was known to the other women as a former sex
worker with a good command of the English language.
He claimed they had approached her to arrange properties for them to “ply
their trade”.
“She exercised no control over these sex workers, violence and coercion is
not an aspect in this case,” counsel insisted.
“This defendant was used as the travel or booking agent for the individuals
involved in the sex work.”
The court heard premises were rented out at a rate of £500 for a week.
Arguing that Mariano had no trappings of wealth, the barrister submitted:
“The money transferred is being used to pay for the properties, as opposed
to being put away into secret bank accounts.”
Bail was denied, however, due to the risks of flight and re-offending.
Mr Justice Fowler observed: “This is an abhorrent crime against vulnerable
individuals, and there are sums of money to the tune of £174,000 involved.
“This is money that has arisen as the result of exploitation, on the face
of it.” Ends
--
Copydesk Ni