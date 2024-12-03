Two adults and three children escape injury in arson and criminal damage late night attack

Police are appealing for information following reports of an arson and criminal damage in north Belfast.

Inspector Adams said: "We received a report shortly before 11.55pm on Monday night, 2nd December, that three windows had been smashed and paint thrown at a house in the Glenrosa Link area.

"Three tyres of a car were also slashed.

Glenrosa Link

"We then received a second report 15 minutes later, at 12.10am, that the same house and a car were on fire.

"Officers attended, alongside colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, who extinguished the fire.

"We believe at this stage a container of rubbish was set alight at the front of the house, where two adults and three children were inside.

"Thankfully, no one was injured during this attack."

He added that they believe the suspect is a man, of slim build, wearing a dark coloured coat who made off prior to police arrival.

"Enquiries are ongoing and the incident is being treated as arson. We are appealing to anyone with any information or to anyone with CCTV or dash-cam footage that could assist the investigation to get in touch on 101 quoting reference number 1955 of 02/12/24."

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/