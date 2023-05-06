Two arrests after as police investigate an incident in which a man was beaten with a hammer as he lay in bed

A PSNI spokesperson said: "It was reported that two men gained entry to the property and assaulted the man as he lay in bed, beating him about the head and body with a hammer. "The victim, who is aged in his 30s, sustained a number of injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

"Two men, aged in their 30s and 40s, have since been arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary with intent to commit grievous bodily harm. "They remain in custody at this time, assisting with inquiries."

The spokesperson added: "Our investigation is ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have CCTV, dashcam or other video footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference 415 of 6/5/23."