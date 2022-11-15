Two charged after red paint smeared over Barclays Bank in Belfast
A 33-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman have been charged with criminal damage, disorderly behaviour and burglary with intent to cause unlawful damage – in connection with paint being thrown over Barclays Bank in Belfast.
The pair and are expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court on December 9.
They were arrested yesterday (Monday, November 14) after paint was thrown over a bank on Castle Place in Belfast city centre during a protest involving three people.
A PSNI spokesman added that as is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.