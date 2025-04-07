Two electric scramblers being driven dangerously seized over weekend thanks to eagle-eyed colleagues in the Air Support Unit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police officers in north and west Belfast seized two electric scramblers over the weekend (pictured), with the assistance of eagle-eyed colleagues in the Air Support Unit.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers are actively patrolling the area due to real concern in the community regarding the dangerous driving of scramblers and other off-road bikes, and are keen to emphasise the potential penalties for those who choose to take part in this anti-social behaviour.

Local policing Sergeant McIlveen said: "On Saturday, 5th April, at around 3.10pm, patrol officers heard the distinctive noise of scramblers in the Crumlin Road area and asked Air Support colleagues for assistance with tracking the bikes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scrambler

"They were able to follow the bikes and direct officers to the Hightown Quarry area.

"The bike was located, found to be uninsured, and seized. The driver, aged 23, is to be reported to the Public Prosecution Service for a number of offences including careless driving.

"On Sunday, 6th April, at around 2.25pm, Air Support spotted a scrambler being driven erratically on the road and footpath in the Workman Avenue area.

"The suspect driver was followed to an address on Falls Road, where he was arrested. Again, the uninsured vehicle was seized.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scrambler

"The man, aged 23, was subsequently charged with a number of offences including dangerous driving. He is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court on Monday, 2nd May. As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service. "

Sergeant McIlveen continued: "We want to reassure you that we are taking this issue extremely seriously and that we recognise the significant danger that these vehicles can pose. It beggars belief that they would be driven on footpaths, or in a built up area, at times when children or older people could be out and about and placed at risk through this thoughtlessness.

"We would encourage you to report any incidents of these vehicles being driven recklessly. Give us the information so that we can take measures to deal with those in our community who drive these vehicles contrary to legislation.

"We would also encourage parents and guardians to consider the risks to others and the impact on the community when they purchase these vehicles for their young people. "

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sergeant McIlveen urged: "Think before you ride. You risk not only losing your bike, like these men, but also ending up in court.

"Please help us to make our roads, residential areas and parks safer for everyone.

"Call us on 101 or report online at https://www.psni.police.uk/report.

"If you want to anonymously provide us with information on those responsible for this nuisance in our community, you can do so via the charity Crimestoppers, which gives you the power to speak up and stop crime.