Two men, 33 and 69, arrested after drugs found in searches

PSNI

PSNI Detective Inspector Shaw said: “The men, aged 33 and 69, were arrested on suspicion of possession on class B drugs and possession of class B drugs with intent to supply. Both men remain in custody at this time assisting with our enquiries. A quantity of suspected cannabis was also seized as a result of the searches along with cash and various other drugs paraphernalia.”

Detective Inspector Shaw added: “We, as a Police Service, are committed to tackling criminality, including the scourge of drugs. We are all too familiar with the devastation caused by such criminality and we continue to focus our efforts on removing illegal and dangerous drugs and targeting those involved in their sale and supply.”

Anyone with any information or concerns regarding criminality in the community can contact police on 101, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.