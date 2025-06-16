Two men appear in Coleraine court charged with rioting
The first alleged rioter to be called into the dock of Coleraine Magistrates Court was 23-year-old Bobby Rainey, a loyalist bandsman from Camberwell Way in Ballymena.
Standing handcuffed in the dock, he was charged with riot on 10 June this year and giving evidence, Det. Const. Cooke said he believed he could connect Rainey to the charge.
Although defence solicitor Andrew Kinney did not apply for bail, he suggested to the officer that having seen an image of himself in a media appeal by the police, the 23-year-old had handed himself in.
The investigator also confirmed that during police interviews, Rainey admitted he was in the area but maintained he had not thrown anything and that none of his actions “could be construed as encouraging or taking part” in the rioting.
Mr Kinney said although there was no application for bail today, he would be lodging one this Thursday so District Judge Peter King remanded Rainey into custody until 19 June.
Later 40-year-old Martin bruin Gamble, from Ard-na-Maine in Cullybackey, was called into the dock where he was charged with multiple offences, all alleged to have been committed on 9 June.
Facing five charges, Gamble was charged with two counts of riot, one under Common law and one under pubic order legislation, theft of a police officer’s handcuffs, resisting and obstructing the police.
Similar to Rainey, DC Cooke said he believed he could connect Gamble to each of the charges and as defence counsel Grant Powles confirmed he was not applying for bail, Judge King remanded Gamble into custody to appear again on 10 July.