Two men arrested after Class A, Class B and Class C drugs seized during house search

Police have arrested two men and seized suspected Class A, Class B and Class C drugs, following a search of a property in the Londonderry area on Tuesday 4th March.

In a statement, Inspector Pearce, said: “Officers from our District Support Team carried out a search of a residential premises in the Glenvale Road area of the city, at around 11pm.

“A quantity of suspected herbal cannabis, cocaine and diazepam tablets, with an estimated street value of £3,500, were seized as a result of the search.

“Two 32-year-old men were arrested on suspicion of a number of drug-related offences in connection with the search.

"They both remain in custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.

“We remain committed to tackling both the supply of drugs in our community and disrupting criminals that profit from the proceeds of crime.

“Drug supply and misuse is a vicious cycle that we need to collectively break, and we all have a part to play.

“Our investigation is continuing and I would encourage anyone with information about the supply or use of illegal drugs to contact police on 101.”

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/