Photo issued by the Garda of 32.8 million euros worth of drugs seized in Co Cork

Gardai, along with Revenue officers, seized 546kg of a synthetic drug on Friday.

Garda personnel from the Kerry Divisional Drugs Unit, Cork, and a number of other units were involved in the operation.

Follow up searches were conducted in Kerry and Cork which resulted in the arrests of two men and the seizure of two firearms.

The men, both aged in their 40s are currently detained at Garda stations.

Investigations are ongoing.

A Revenue statement said: This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing joint investigations involving organised crime groups and the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs.