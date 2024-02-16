All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING

Two men arrested as drugs worth 32.8m euros seized at Cork Port along with two firearms

Irish police have seized drugs with an estimated value of 32.8 million euros (£28 million) during an operation at the port of Cork.
By Jonathan McCambridge, PA
Published 16th Feb 2024, 21:09 GMT
Photo issued by the Garda of 32.8 million euros worth of drugs seized in Co CorkPhoto issued by the Garda of 32.8 million euros worth of drugs seized in Co Cork
Photo issued by the Garda of 32.8 million euros worth of drugs seized in Co Cork

Gardai, along with Revenue officers, seized 546kg of a synthetic drug on Friday.

Garda personnel from the Kerry Divisional Drugs Unit, Cork, and a number of other units were involved in the operation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Follow up searches were conducted in Kerry and Cork which resulted in the arrests of two men and the seizure of two firearms.

The men, both aged in their 40s are currently detained at Garda stations.

Investigations are ongoing.

A Revenue statement said: This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing joint investigations involving organised crime groups and the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs.

“If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding drug smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on phone number 1800 295 295.”