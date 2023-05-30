Two men arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into violent dissident republican activity by Terrorism Investigation Unit
Two men have been arrested by detectives from the Terrorism Investigation Unit as part of an ongoing investigation into violent dissident republican activity.
By Gemma Murray
Published 30th May 2023, 15:30 BST- 1 min read
The men arrested are aged 36-years and 59-years.
The men, who were arrested under the Terrorism Act 2000, are being questioned by detectives at Musgrave Serious Crime Suite.
Planned searches were also conducted in the city, in the Ballymagroarty area, with the support of Tactical Support Group colleagues.
The PSNI statement said a further update will be provided in due course.