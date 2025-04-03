Two men arrested in Belfast city centre after theft of 'a high value piece of art' - painting

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police in Belfast city centre have arrested two men on suspicion of theft.

In a statement Sergeant Rooney, said: "Police received a report shortly before 4pm on Wednesday 2nd April, in relation to the theft of a high value piece of art.

"A short time later, officers located two men in the Ormeau Road area, who matched the description of the suspects.

Ormeau Road

"A painting was seized, along with additional items linked to a theft from another premises.

"A 39-year-old man and a 49-year-old man were subsequently arrested on suspicion of theft and remain in custody at this time."

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting reference 1071 of 02/04/25.