Northern Ireland Weather: Another picture perfect day without a cloud in the sky whilst we enjoy the same 17 °C as Malaga

Northern Ireland is feeling the love from mother nature as today is another cloud-free day with temperatures around 17 °C – the same temperature forecast in Malaga.

But Met Office spokesman Clare Nasir warns there is ‘a fly in the ointment’ with ‘wind coming in from a cold north sea’ and showers expected early morrow morning ‘before clearing up for a sunny day’.

And Met Office spokeswoman Nicola Maxey reinforces the great news saying ‘in terms of headline temps I would expect highs of 17C today, 18C tomorrow and then temperatures drop off into the weekend with highs of 15C’.

She added that ‘overnight temperatures will feel chilly with rural areas close to freezing tonight and tomorrow night under cloudless skies’.

And she added that while ‘high pressure looks likely to dominate our weather for much of next week, the fine dry weather is likely to continue’.

The Met Office in Northern Ireland say that today ‘will be a dry day with clear skies and plenty of sunshine on offer’ but also ‘a breezy day with brisk easterly winds’.

But the good news it will feel ‘rather warm’ with a ‘maximum temperature 17 °C’.

And tonight will be a dry evening with clear skies.

But it will turn ‘cloudier from the south overnight with some outbreaks of patchy rain possible, especially for Armagh and Country Down’.

And there will be ‘brisk easterly winds’ with a Minimum temperature 4 °C.

And Friday, after ‘a cloudy morning with outbreaks of patchy rain, mainly over Armagh and Country Down’ the day will ‘turn dry through the afternoon with cloud clearing to give largely clear and sunny skies’.

And again there will be a maximum temperature 17 °C.

Meanwhile, the outlook for Saturday to Monday is ‘high pressure remaining in charge to give dry and settled weather’ and ‘mostly sunny with isolated mist and fog patches in the mornings’.

Meanwhile it is expected to be ‘breezy on Saturday with winds then easing’.

Meanwhile, looking forward the long-range weather forecast for Monday 7 Apr - Wednesday 16 Apr says: ‘High pressure should prevail for most of the outlook period, maintaining largely settled conditions for much of the time.

‘This should result in lengthy spells of dry and bright weather.

‘It will be breezy at times, especially in the southwest at first.

‘Daytime temperatures will depend on the wind direction and cloud amounts, but most places will be warm for most of the period, and very warm days most likely will be further inland.

‘Overnight frosts are possible on clear nights where winds fall light.

‘There is also the chance of some areas of low cloud or fog, notably around the east coast.

‘Towards the middle of April, the weather may turn more unsettled as rain or showers try to push in from the west’.

And looking further back the forecast for Thursday 17 Apr - Thursday 1 May says: ‘An unsettled period is expected around mid April, with interludes of rain or showers at times.

‘Despite being unsettled, there will be fair conditions between weather systems.

‘A return to high pressure is signalled later in the month, bringing mainly dry and fine weather.

‘Temperatures are likely to be around average at first, before climbing to above average later in the more settled weather.

‘This means some warm or very warm days, especially further inland where winds stay light on fair days.