Two men arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs and possession of a firearm
The Police Service of Northern Ireland's Organised Crime Branch made two arrests on Wednesday, 17th September following the search of a property in east Belfast.
Officers started the search of a property yesterday in the Dunraven Avenue area of the city, during which a number of items were seized including a quantity of suspected Class A and Class B controlled drugs, drug related paraphernalia and suspect firearms.
A 43-year-old man and 38-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including possession of Class A and possession of a firearm in suspicious circumstances.
Both men have since been released on bail pending further police enquiries.