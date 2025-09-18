Funeral details released for 'an absolute wee gentleman' Ryan Cunningham after two car collision

Ryan Cunningham

Funeral details have now been released for tragic Ryan Cunningham who died on September 15 after a two-car collision in Downpatrick.

A death notice on Funeral Times says that 21-year-old Ryan Cunningham from Kilkeel died ‘suddenly as the result of an accident’.

It adds that his funeral will be held in Sacred Heart Church, Killowen on Friday 19th September at 2pm with interment in St.Colmans Cemetery, Massforth, Kilkeel.

The notice adds that his death is ‘deeply regretted by his loving mother Martina and father Kevin and their partners Noel and Stephanie, his two sisters Ivy and Lára’ ‘grandparents Martin and Maria and Kevin and June’ and wider family circle.

Tributes have poured in for 21-year-old Ryan Cunningham after his death from his pals.

Mr Cunningham had been the driver of a silver VW Bora which was involved in a collision with a grey Toyota Avensis on the Ballydugan Road, Dpwmpatrick.

Inspector Cherith Adair from the Police Service’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “An investigation to establish the circumstances of what happened is ongoing.

“The Collision Investigation Unit is appealing to anyone who may have any information which could assist, or was travelling in the area at the time and captured any dash-cam or mobile phone footage, to get in touch on 101, quoting reference number 760 15/09/25.”

A spokesman from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said after the collision three people were rushed to the Royal Victoria hospital.

A spokesman for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said they received a call at 14:08 following reports of an Road Traffic Collision in the Ballydugan Road Area, Downpatrick.

He added that ‘5 Emergency Ambulance crews, 1 Paramedic, 1 Ambulance Officer, 1 Hazardous Area Response Team to the scene’ and the Charity Air Ambulance with HEMS on board was also tasked the scene.

On social media shocked friends of Mr Cunningham posted:

‘First My Cousin, Forever My Friend Rest Easy Ryan You Will Be Sadly Missed Theres Alot Off Things That Will Never Be The Same Again Fly High’

‘Can’t believe you’re gone, Ryan. You were a true friend and one of the good ones. Thank you for all the laughs and good times – they’ll never be forgotten. Rest easy, mate’

‘RIP, fellow 200 pilot, keep er lit up there’

‘Back in the day were we all met at the 1 spot we were a big family Sad to hear brother fly high up there untill we meet again R.I.P I’ll keep an eye out for the smoke in the skys’

‘It's hard and unbelievable. I love you so much buddy. You were one of a kind Ryan. I appreciate you so much rest well, I will never ever forget our conversations so grateful to know you. Love you pup’.