Two men charged after sophisticated cannabis factory found in Blackwatertown village

By Gemma Murray

Digital Specialist

Published 12th May 2025, 10:40 BST
Two men have been charged in relation to the discovery of a sophisticated cannabis factory in Blackwatertown village, Co. Armagh, in the early hours of Sunday, 11th May.

The men – aged 54 and 43 0 have been charged with a number of offences including cultivating cannabis, possession of a Class B Controlled drug and possession of a Class B Controlled drug with intent to supply.

They are due to appear at Lisburn Magistrates Court on Monday 12th May. As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

