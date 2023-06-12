News you can trust since 1737
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British woman shot and partner killed by armed intruders
British girl, aged 11, shot dead in France
Nicola Sturgeon statement in full after release following arrest
Nicola Sturgeon arrested in connection with SNP investigation
Eight teenagers arrested after 16-year-old stabbed to death
Three Brits missing after boat bursts into flames in Egypt

Two men charged over murder and disappearance of Chloe Mitchell after human remains found

Two men have been charged over the murder and disappearance of Co Antrim woman Chloe Mitchell, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said
By John Besley and David Young, PA
Published 12th Jun 2023, 07:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 07:24 BST

Detectives from PSNI's Major Investigation Team have charged a 26-year-old man with murder and a 34-year-old man with assisting offenders. Both men are due to appear before Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Monday morning. Ms Mitchell, 21, was last seen on CCTV in the early hours of Saturday June 3 in Ballymena town centre.

Detectives investigating Ms Mitchell's disappearance launched a murder inquiry on Sunday after suspected human remains were found in Ballymena. Forensic officers attended a flat in the James Street area of Ballymena on Sunday evening. The property had been cordoned off by police earlier in the week. The discovery came after extensive searches across Ballymena over recent days.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Members of the Community Rescue Service (CRS) assisted police in the major search operation in Ballymena. In a statement on Sunday night, the volunteer-based organisation said: "The CRS would like to thank the people of Ballymena, those who live and work in the Harryville area and especially Chloe's family and friends for their exceptional support during our operations."

Two men have been charged over the murder and disappearance of Co Antrim woman Chloe Mitchell, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) saidTwo men have been charged over the murder and disappearance of Co Antrim woman Chloe Mitchell, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said
Two men have been charged over the murder and disappearance of Co Antrim woman Chloe Mitchell, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said
Most Popular
Read More
Police searching for Ballymena woman Chloe Mitchell say that they have found hum...