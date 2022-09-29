PSNI

According to a PSNI statement, around 12.30am two men aged in their twenties are reported to have been assaulted by another man outside a bar in the area.

One man was punched and sustained facial injuries.

The other man reports he had his ear bitten.Sergeant O'Hara said: "We know the area was busy and urge anyone who witnessed this incident, or captured footage of what happened, to call 101, quoting reference number 51 of 29/09/22."A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

