Heavy rain and 60mph winds are set to hammer the UK amid the fallout from a huge storm in the US.

Today, according to the Met Office, in Northern Ireland we will experience ‘aa mainly dry day with, especially in the west, some good spells of sunshine’.

‘Cloud will bubble up through the morning with a few light showers possible during the afternoon. Mainly light winds. Maximum temperature 17 °C,’ adds the forecast.

Meanwhile tonight will remain’ dry with clear spells but cloud increasing from the west’.

‘Outbreaks of mainly light rain reach western parts around midnight and spread east overnight. Strengthening southerly winds. Minimum temperature 7 °C,’ says the forecast.

However tomorrow – Friday – will be ‘a wet and windy morning with some heavy, persistent rain and strong southerly winds with coastal gales’.

The forecast adds: ‘Brighter, showery but less windy conditions spread east through the early afternoon.

"Maximum temperature 16 °C.”

Meanwhile the outlook for Saturday to Monday: “Sunny spells and occasionally heavy, perhaps thundery, showers Saturday. Mainly dry with sunny spells Sunday, but after a dry Monday morning cloud and outbreaks of rain spread northeast.”

Waves crashing against a wall

Storm clouds

Yellow weather warning

