Two men in custody following morning burglaries

The pair, aged 20 and 21, were detained after two men were observed acting suspiciously in the area of Galwally Avenue, close to Belvoir Park Golf Club.

Police said it was reported around 6.50am that outbuildings at a number of properties had been entered and several items, including bikes and garden tools, stolen.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Two males were observed acting suspiciously in the area and two men, aged 20 and 21 were subsequently arrested on suspicion of offences including three counts of burglary.

PSNI

“The 21-year-old man has also been arrested on suspicion of going equipped for burglary and being in possession of an article with a blade or a point in a public place.

“Both remain in custody at this stage.

“As our enquiries continue, I would encourage other people living in the Galwally Avenue, Tarawood Mews, Laurel Wood and surrounding areas to check their properties and outbuildings for any signs of suspicious activity and to report any concerns to us on 101 quoting reference 271 of 28/03/22.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/”

